Owing to the tragic mishap that claimed the lives of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru and ten other senior military officers/service men, the National Chairman of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of our party, H.E (Hon.) Mai Mala Buni has directed that the aforementioned event earlier scheduled for 28th May, 2021 at Enugu be shifted to Friday 4th June, 2021 at 10:am.

The National Chairman appeals to party leaders to show understanding in the circumstance, as this is done in honour of the memory of our military officers who died in active service for our country.

SIGNED:

Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe, Ph.D

National Secretary

Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC)

All Progressives Congress (APC)

25th May, 2021