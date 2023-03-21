Political Progressivism Has Come To Stay In Nigeria – Akeredolu

PRESS RELEASE

•Congratulates Returning, New APC Governors-Elect

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN ,CON, has declared that political progressivism as espoused by the All Progressives Congress (APC) is taking firm root in Nigeria, and the tenets have come to stay.

The Governor made the declaration in a congratulatory message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde. He rejoiced with the party’s many Governorship candidates who got elected at the last Saturday’s election.

According to him, the fact that the APC won in most of the states of the federation despite the challenges faced preparatory to the general elections indicated that the party’s message of hope and shared prosperity resonates with most Nigerians.

While expressing delight over the victory of the APC in majority of states in the country, Governor Akeredolu equally congratulated the national leadership of the APC on the impressive outing at the elections.

“I rejoice with all Governors-elect on the platform of our great party, the APC. Your emergence is a tonic and energiser for the growth and development of the party. Progressivism has come to stay in Nigeria political space.

“Undoubtedly, your victory is the needed elixir for our great party to take firm roots in the political firmament of our nation. Since political parties thrive on popularity and relevance, you have further sustained the body and soul of our party.

“On the strength of our party’s manifestos and ideology, we shall together help deliver dividends of good governance to the Nigeria people in line with the Renewed Hope mantra of our President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

“Once again, I congratulate my colleagues re-elected for a second term in office. Your performance and hard-work paid off. You had blazed the trail for long and your people have rewarded you by reinvesting their mandate with you.

“We must salute all those who toiled to bring to fruition this comforting feat. Our victory as a party belongs to the people who have chosen to embrace APC despite all odds.

“As we enjoy this enthralling moment, let us prepare for the task ahead. We have recorded great leaps as a party. We must be ready to drive agenda that will sustain and maintain the goodwill enjoyed by our party among the people.

“I am particularly enamoured by the track record and antecedents of most of the Governors-elect. It shows that our party recognises excellence. I have no doubt that you are all fresh and resourceful and committed to upholding our ideals and common cause.”

The Governor thanked Nigerians for keeping faith with the APC. He assured the people that the President -Elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, will justify the confidence reposed in the party at the polls.