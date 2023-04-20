Political bias against Imo women condemnable.

👍🏾. Good job!👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿 A vivid illustration of what is happening to Imo women in politics. It is scandalous that Imo state, one of the educationally advanced states in Nigeria is intentionally being suffocated politically due to SEXISM AND MISOGYNY😩 . While Northern women are bold and daring, vying for Governorship position, Imo women lack the audacity to even contest for local government Chairman because the knees of the men are on their necks. They are the “George Flyods” , they cannot breathe! Given my experience during the APC senatorial primaries, I say without any equivocation that Imo women have become engendered species on the Nigerian political landscape! However, on a second thought, I scream, MBANUU!! I join other progressive Imolites in saying NO MORE!!!. WE MUST SPEAK OUT AND DEMAND FOR DEPUTY GOVERNOR’S SLOT. DEM SAY, NOTIN NOTIN NA IM WORSE PASS!!! – Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, Ada Owere 1 & First Lady of Ondo State.