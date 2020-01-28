Polio Eradication: Ondo leads in routine immunization coverage – Akeredolu

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has disclosed that the state has been placed in the first position in routine immunization coverage in Nigeria as a result of the renewed committment to the struggle of polio eradication and routine immunization by his administration.

Speaking at the 2019 Fourth Quarter Meeting of the State Task Force on Polio Eradication and Routine Immunization in the state, Governor Akeredolu said immunization data showed that there is a marked improvement in the coverage of all the antigens as compared with the result of the third quarter of year 2019 in the state.

According to the Governor, The Penta-3 coverage for the quarter under review (October-December 2019) is 86%, as compared with 79% coverage third quarter.

Arakunrin Akeredolu explained that the State has conducted Outbreak Response (OBR) I and II and Reactive Yellow Fever Vaccine Campaign (RYFVC), National Immunization Plus Days (NIPDs) in May, June and July of 2019, adding that the state has recorded very high degree of performances in all the exercises, which he said are data-proven.

He said the State is also maintaining the result of the last Performance Assessment for Programme Monitoring for Action, conducted early in 2019, that the State has made over 300% improvement in all the Primary Health Care Activities, particularly in the area of Routine Immunization, as compared with the one conducted in the last quarter of the year 2018.

While reaffirming that Primary Health Care remains the priority of his administration, Governor Akeredolu said he has approved that more Primary Health Care Workers be employed to boost the capacity of the Primary Health Care Board to deliver more, saying the machinery to start the process of the engagement of the new staff is on top gear.

The Governor acknowledged the support and cooperation of all the Chairmen of the 18 Local Government Areas of the State for all the Primary Health Care Services and activities at the Local Government level.

He also thanked all stakeholders and other Primary Health Care workers that have cooperated in no small measure with the Ondo State Primary Health Care Development Agency to achieve the huge success.

Others appreciated by the Governor include; religious leaders, traditional rulers, Iyalojas, members of the Ward Development Committees (WDCs), all the major partners: WHO, UNICEF, the Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs); GAVI and Rotary International for their continued support and collaborations in the State.