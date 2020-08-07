Steve Ovirih.

President Muhammadu Buhari has specially recognised and commended the quality leadership style of Prof. Francis Adedayo Faduyile, the immediate past National President, Nigeria Medical Association ( NMA).

The association, NMA , under the leadership of Prof Dayo Faduyile, President Buhari noted, invested quality time to improve the welfare of Doctors and their working condition by engaging government in regular negotiations and counseling government where and when necessary, rather than engaging in grandstanding and avoidable labour tussle and unrest.

In a statement signed by the President’s Spokesperson, Garba Shehu, and made available to the Press in Abuja, President Buhari said the Dayo Faduyile led exco of the Nigeria Medical Association was a welfarist oriented team and as a result of Faduyile’s drive in making his colleagues welfare his top priority, his tenure achieved a lot for the Association particularly across the states of the Federation where NMA had issues with respective state government, noting that the immediate past NMA President was always ahead of his game, traversing the length and breadth of the nation to ensure Doctors/ government negotiations are handled with a sense of panache and diplomacy.

The President of the Federal Republic also appreciated Faduyile for the energy he injected into ensuring a national awareness at the onset of the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID 19) in Nigeria, adding that the Federal Government recognised the thorough media awareness of the Dayo Faduyile led management of NMA as regards the pandemic as the body’s regular media briefing all through the early months of the pandemic in Nigeria helped to put everybody on their toes.

While congratulating the newly elected President of NMA, Prof. Innocent Ujah, President Buhari said the new President has all it takes to take the association a notch higher banking on his professional acumen and international exposure as a physician who has worked with national and international institution. The statement by Malam Garba Shehu said Prof. Innocent Ujah has in the past time progressively contributed to the shaping of national policies on health in the country in different capacities so there is no doubt that his emergence as the President of Nigerian Doctors will add more value and robust growth to the association.

President Buhari noted that the newly elected officers of NMA have admirable profiles and the wherewithal required to take the association to greater heights, congratulating the body for a seamless and hitch free process of exchange of the baton of leadership in the highly important professional body.

President Buhari assured the new management of the Nigeria Medical Association of the cooperation of the Presidency as their term of office commences.