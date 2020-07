The Rotary Club, Ikoyi, has found the Area ‘A’ Commander in Lagos, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Bode Ojajuni, worthy of honor. He was presented with an Award in appreciation of his highly educative lecture on Peace and Conflict Resolution to students of some secondary schools in Ikoyi, Lagos.

