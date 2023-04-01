Philanthropist Sites World-class Hospital In Ondo State 

A philanthropist and US-trained nurse, Chief (Mrs) Remilekun Mulikat Ibidapo, on Saturday inaugurated a world-class 50-bedded hospital in Owode, Akure, Ondo State capital.

The Chief Executive Officer/founder of the hospital disclosed that she established Deborah Multi-Special Hospital and Diagnostic Centre, in fulfilment of her desire to make effective contribution to healthcare system in the country.

According to her, she discovered a lot of Nigerians travelled abroad for medical treatments because there were not healthcare facilities that could take care of such medical issues.

Piqued by these discoveries, he conceived the concept of Deborah Multi-Special Hospital and Diagnostic Centre which came to reality today.

Chief (Mrs) Ibidapo built the magnificent hospital in Akure, which is equipped with state-of-the-art medical facilities.

In her address, she said: “The concept genuinely started with my curiosity and my passion for my profession as an American-trained practising nurse in New Jersey and interest and love for my race and people.

“It happens that each time I am on inter-continental travelling, I discovered a great number of Nigerian medical tourists going in search for treatments in overseas countries.

“I do consider the pains, agony, time, risks, costs, backwardness and benefits of nearness to quality and qualitative adequate health care. This bothers me a lot.

“The urge to make an effective contribution on health care touches my heart.”

Meanwhile, in his speech, the Chairman of Deborah Multi-Special Hospital and Diagnostic Centre, Prince Rotimi Benjamin Ibidapo (OON) emphasised that besides the fact that the hospital was well equipped with modern day facilities, best consultants with best international practices were also engaged by the hospital.

He assured that Nigerians and foreigners would enjoy best of treatment at the centre, disclosing that the centre has a good partnership with best hospitals in Europe and United States of America.

The Governor, Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN, commended the owners of the hospital for establishing it in the state.

He noted that it would in no little means enhance healthcare service delivery in the state.

Represented by his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the governor urged the people of the host community to support the management of the hospital in safeguarding the facilities.

The hospital is located at Km 10, along Akure/Owo Road, Owode, Oba-Ile, Akure

Present at the inauguration ceremony are former Osun State Deputy Governor, Grace Titi Laoye-Tomori, Chief of Staff to the Ondo State Governor, Chief Olugbenga Ale, Head of Service, Pastor Kayode, Amb.Roland Omowa, Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Ogunoye, Osemawe of Ondo, Oba Victor Kiladejo among other dignitaries.

