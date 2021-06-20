The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Science $ Technology, Ondo State, Mrs. Lola Amuda has called on the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) to ensure that every duly registered candidate for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) was given the opportunity to participate.

The Permanent Secretary made the call while monitoring the conduct of the on-going 2020/2021 examination in Akure against the backdrop that some candidates were unable to log into the site even after they have been cleared.

She noted that such development would greatly demoralized the candidates and called on the examination body to as a matter of urgency rectify any technical hitch that might deprive such candidates from participating in the on-going examination.

Mrs. Amuda also noted that some candidates were denied participation in the examination for getting to the hall a little behind schedule and pleaded with the examination body to look for ways to reschedule them for another day since the examination would last for about two weeks.

The Permanent Secretary however expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the examination, and commended the examination body (JAMB), for putting in place all necessary facilities.

She advised the candidates to be punctual by making sure that they get to the hall at least thirty minutes before the examination kicks off and ensure that they go along with all necessary materials for identification and clearance.

Mrs. Amuda also advised parents

and guardians to assist their wards by ensuring that they leave for the examination as early as possible and with all necessary requirements.

The 2020/2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination which began on Saturday 19th of June, 2021, is holding at seventeen designated centres across the state and would last for about two weeks.

Olaoluwa Meshack

DDI/Head Info. Unit.