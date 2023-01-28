People Of Ajue, Odigbo Wards Get Jimoh Ibrahim’s Patronage As Aseyori Packs Reach Odigbo Local Govt

Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim CFR, the Ondo South Senatorial Candidate of All Progressives Congress has continued the distribution of Aseyori packs in Odigbo Local government area of Ondo South Senatorial district.

The train of the Aseyori packs berthed at Ajue and Odigbo in the morning after which the packs were given out to the horde of party faithful who thronged the venues of distribution at both wards of the communities.

It was a promise made and promise fulfilled as the recipients who were a combination of both old and young people of Ajue and Odigbo had fixed smiles of appreciation on their lips as their knowing smiles reflect their unreserved appreciation to the exponent of Aseyori Strategy, and Araba of Ikaleland, Dr Jimoh Ibrahim for his kind gesture and support as well as other lofty assurances Ibrahim has given.

While addressing the All Progressives Congress crowd, Dr Ibrahim thanked the people for coming, noting that the packs are tips from the huge benefits that will still come to them in the course of his stay in the Senate to represent them.

In his reaction to youths unemployment, the billionaire business mogul and Founder of Fortune University, Igbotako said part of his blue print is to find a lasting solution to the perennial challenge of job unavailability particularly among the youths and women of the Senatorial district. Ibrahim said he is passionate about the women of the district and he is going to invest heavily in empowerment that will put smiles on their faces.