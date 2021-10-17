Sailing through turbulent waters unruffled is only possible with a versatile and experienced captain on board. It is on this note that the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ondo State deeply appreciates the State Governor and leader of the chapter, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, for the rancour-free exercise on Saturday.

The party observes that Akeredolu’s uncanny leadership style paved the way for the enviable feat that has become a reference point among states.

The party also acknowledges the contributions and cooperation of other strategic leaders that ensured the state chapter had successful exercises from the ward, local government, to the State. It takes virtuoso leadership, understanding and party discipline to achieve such level of success.

In an era of stark indiscipline among some political gladiators, it is gratifying to note that party members in the Sunshine State exhibited high level of maturity, discipline, and willingness to support a gall-free and transparent process that led to emergence of credible and committed Executive Committee members, under the leadership of Engr. Ade Adetimehin, that would pilot the affairs of the party (at the three levels) for the next four years.

The party wishes to assure leaders and members of its renewed commitment to serve with uncommon integrity, and unusual dedication to the cohesion and development of the party. We are determined to build a chapter that is attuned to the character of the Sunshine State.

To this end, the party craves the continued support and encouragement of all stakeholders, urging them to sustain the love and commitment to a family-like association. There can’t be a party without the people; members are the supporting pillars that would not be taken for granted.

While celebrating you all for the unusual level of understanding and consistent support, it is pertinent to assure that we are determined to build a more vibrant, cohesive, inclusive, but very disciplined chapter that we all can be proud of at all times.

Signed.

Alex Kalejaye

Publicity Secretary,

Ondo APC

17th October, 2021