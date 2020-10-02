It has become clearer that the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party and its elements need the sympathies of all well-meaning Nigerians because the vision and the ideal dream on how to build a great nation seems to have eluded the former ruling party.

President Muhammadu Buhari in his Independence Anniversary message gave hope to Nigerians and Nigerians trust their leader whose integrity has been proven.

The misinterpretation of Mr President’s Independence Day speech by the PDP is an act of irresponsibility that requires prayer warriors to make it whole.

The reassurance given by the President speech, especially to lift about 100 million Nigerians out of poverty should ordinarily fascinate all patriots but because of bad politics the PDP and its elements would blind their eyes to such re-proclamation and others.

Understandably, the PDP leaders would prefer continuity of the lucust era but the reassuring take away in the speech of Mr President is a spoiler to their evil plans. The speech further show commitment to invest more in Buhari’s Agrarian Revolution, digital economy, medium and small scale industries as a sure way of gradually lifting people out of poverty.

Surprisingly, the opposition party had gut to criticize the commendable and courageous step taken by this administration to end the era of robbing Peter to pay Paul in the oil sector by totally embrace deregulation which in turn will bring about massive job creation, business opportunities and attract more investors. For so many years, the dying PDP could not summon courage to do this simply because of corruption.

President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC administration are enjoying the goodwill of Nigerians in majority and our people know that the challenge associated with the removal of fuel subsidy is tempora. Therefore the manipulation tactics and the hatred being spread by the PDP and its leaders will definitely fall on the infertile soil.

For us, we can only urge the prayer warriors around to always remember the dying PDP in prayers while Nigeria continue to move on the path of greatness.

Signed:

Yekini Nabena

Deputy National Publicity Secretary

All Progressives Congress.