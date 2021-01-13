The PDP and its candidate in the Ondo 2020 October 10 governorship election, Eyitayo Jegede today closed their case before the state election petitions tribunal sitting in Akure.

Counsel to the petitioners, Onyechi Ipeazu said they have opted to narrow their case to the evidences presented before the court.

Jegede and PDP listed over 400 witnesses and many exhibits with additional nine days to defence their case.

Ikpeazu said they are no longer interested in calling further witnesses aside jegede who was in the witness box on Tuesday, leaving out 399 witnesses uncalled.

Counsel to INEC, Charles Edosomwan prayed the court for time to further study the petitions and be able to open their defence.

Counsel to the APC, Lateef Fagbemi, that of governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and the deputy governor-elect lucky Aiyedatiwa, Akin Olujimi did not oppose the prayer of INEC.

Further hearing has been adjourned till next Tuesday to enable the first respondent, INEC to open their evidence In rebuttal.