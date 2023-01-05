Paediatricians Play Critical Roles, Deserve Support, Says Mrs Akeredolu

Paediatricians have received laudation from the wife of Ondo State Governor, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, for their services to children in the state.

Mrs Akeredolu expressed satisfaction with work done by the medics during a courtesy visit paid to the governor’s wife by the Paediatric Association of Nigeria (PAN), Ondo State Chapter, at the First Lady’s Office, Government House, Alagbaka, Akure.

“The association is doing a lot in its area of practice, especially for the children. This is one critical area that also fascinates me because most of my initiatives revolve around children.

“I encourage you to keep playing your part in developing Ondo State. Every profession is important; however, we cannot but have paediatricians around. I know that times are tough, but do not leave for greener pastures because we value your works.” -the First Lady said.

Paediatric Association of Nigeria is a non-governmental, apolitical, not-for-profit professional Association of medical doctors who are specialists in the care of children.

Earlier, leader of the team, Dr Muyiwa Alonge, who said the association’s plan to co-host its 54th national conference with Ekiti State, in Akure, noted that the programme will attract paediatricians and friends of paediatricians from the various parts of the country and from overseas.

Alonge added that the event will provide the opportunity for the state to showcase its sociocultural heritage.

Other paediatricians in the team include Drs Banke Oluwafemi, Kareem Abiodun and Dr Olaseinde.

Story by Debo Akinbami