Hon. Bamidele Omosehin, the Chief Executive Officer NVX International Limited, has been described as a gentleman whose veins flow with milk of human kindness. He was equally praised and appreciated for his good gesture and the timely concept of launching the Bamidele Omosehin Foundation which motive is to provide basic assistance to the less privileged in the society. Giving this accolades was Hon. Shina Peller , Member House of Representatives from Oyo state. The young and enterprising politician who came all the way from Abuja to witness the event said he and Bamidele Omosehin have come a long way and he is not surprised as he is known to be a man who can’t feel comfortable while the larger majority are languishing in poverty.

Hon. Shina Peller while challenging people to borrow a leaf from the compassionate life style of Mr. Bamidele Omosehin opened the launching of the foundation with one million Naira. Friends of the Iju Odo born business tycoon also made substantial financial donation at the event.

While delivering his speech, the founder of BOF, Hon. Bamidele Omosehin said setting up the foundation was his little way of contributing to the growth of the society and putting smiles on the face of the needy. ” Growing up was not a bed of roses . Today, as I look back at to remember how the average kids like me from a modest family had to struggle to get the basic necessities of life at some point in our early years . I feel challenged . This has really shaped my orientation about the hardship people face daily around us. Eventually it has propelled me to set up the foundation to generally help the downtrodden , widows , orphans and less privileged,” Omosehin said.

He noted that the foundation is a non Government and non profit making one and it is poised to offer support to basically the need across Africa.

Equally, the final of a novelty match to celebrate Bamidele Omosehin’s father, late Pa. Nathaniel Ilesanmi Omosehin held at the main bowl of Manuwa Secondary School, Iju Odo, Bamidely Omosehin’s Alma mater on the Tuesday, the 22nd December between Keita Football Club Okitipupa and Young Boys Football Club Ilutitun. The sizzling soccer tackle between the two clubs ended in a goalless 90 minutes and the match veered into penalty. At the end of the penalty kicks, Keita FC carried the day having beaten its rival 4- 3 . The Trophy was presented by Mr. Bamidele Omosehin.

Among the dignitaries at the event were the Abodi of Ikale Land, HRM Oba George Babatunde Faduyile, the Ahaba of Ajagba , HRM Oba Ademusayo, the Oniju of Iju Odo, HRH Oba Festus Olumoyegun,

Lord Bishop Diocese of the Coast, Rt. rev Oluseyi Pirisola, Ven Ogunfeyimi, Hon.Shina Peller (MHR), Mr. White, and a host of others

Christian wake of Pa . Nathaniel Ilesanmi Omosehin followed at 8 Modupe Street , Iju Odo coordinated by the choir and the priest of St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Iju Odo.

Pa. Omosehin died at the age of 100 years.