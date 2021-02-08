Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, on Monday, February 8, 2021, joined other legal luminaries in Ibadan, Oyo State Capital for the Night of Tributes of the late Patron of the Nigeria Bar Association, NBA, Ibadan branch, Pa. Emmanuel Abiodun.

Speaking at the event held at the Aare Afe Babalola Bar Center, Iyaganku, Ibadan, Governor Akeredolu described the late Pa. Abiodun as a man who meant so much to the members of the Bar and beyond.

The Governor who said he shared many things in common with the late NBA chairman noted that Pa. Abiodun was a peacemaker whose contributions will remain indelible in the annals of the Ibadan Bar.

“Today, we are all here to pay tribute to an icon of the Bar. Someone I share so many things in common with. Chief Emmanuel Abiodun, fondly called by all of us as Pa, but to few of us, Chief. He remains our chief and chief for life.

“Chief Emmanuel Abiodun was the second world Chief of our revered Kegite club which I belong to. You didn’t need to know him much before you know that he was a very ‘Kariable’ Chief.

“We are here to celebrate him as a lawyer but I will never forget him as a man who initiated Chief Obafemi Awolowo into the Palmwine Drinkerds Club later Kegites Club.”Governor Akeredolu stressed.

Describing the late Abiodun as a Bar man per excellence, Arakunrin Akeredolu said he was a great pillar of support for members of the Bar in whose presence there was never a dull moment.

Present at the Night of Tribute were; the first female Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Chief Folake Solanke, SAN, former Attorney-General of the federation, Chief Akin Olujimi, SAN, Chief Niyi Akintola, SAN, and several other legal luminaries.