Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has described the former Governor of the State of Osun, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola as a reliable and truthful person with rare leadership capabilities.

Governor Akeredolu noted that Prince Oyinlola, having served as Lagos State Governor and later Governor of Osun State, has served his country meritoriously.

The Governor stated that Oyinlola as a former Governor of Lagos state did great Service not just to Lagos but to Nigeria as Lagos remains the mainstay of the country.

Governor Akeredolu spoke at the Thanksgiving Service marking the 70th Birthday of Prince Oyinlola held at Oba Moses Oyinlola Memorial Anglican Church, Okuku, State of Osun on Saturday, February 6, 2021.

He said:“For us, Prince Oyinlola is one of our great leaders and all of us have respect for him. He’s very jovial and welcoming and that’s a great attributes for me. For me, celebrating him is a great thing for all of us.

“As a General, We all respect you. We know your exploit in the military. I want to greet you and celebrate you today. 70 is a great thing, particularly at this period in Nigeria.”