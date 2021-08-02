Some indigenes of Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State in tertiary institutions across the nation have been saved from dropping out of school due hike in tuitions as a philanthropist, Dr. Abiola Oshodi, disbursed bursary awards to them.

This was contained in a statement by Leo Omotayo Ajibola, the National President of Owo Local Government Area Students’ Union (OLGASU) and made available to newsmen.

Ajibola disclosed that most of the students who benefitted from the bursary were on the brink of pulling out of their programmes in the various schools due to inability to pay their tuitions.

He described the bursary ward disbursed to the beneficiary students as apt and timely because some students were barred from sitting for their first semester examinations because they had not paid their tuitions.

But Ajibola revealed that immediately the bursary was released to them by the Canada-based philanthropist, they travelled straight to their schools to pay their fees and sit for the rest of the courses.

No fewer than 83 students from Owo Local Government Area scattered across different higher institutions of learning in the country benefited from the bursary ward.

commended Dr. Abiola Oshodi for paying bursary to hundreds of Owo Students in various tertiary institutions across the country.

In the appreciation letter, the student leader commended Dr. Oshodi for making good his promise, saying he had rekindled the hope of students who were already looking helpless as a result of hardship faced in paying tuition fees in their various institutions.

Besides, he stated that the bursary was not only coming to serve a purpose of providing succour and relief to parents, but also as a motivating factor to the student body at large.

The National President of OLGASU appealed to philanthropists in Owo local Government to collaborate with one another in improving the education standard in the kingdom by emulating the good gesture of Dr. Oshodi.

He said: “The Bursary payment is coming at a point when it is gradually becoming Impossible for students to proceed with their desired dreams for a better future through education as a result of the Inflated tuitions across higher institutions within and outside Ondo State.”

Dr. Oshodi had rolled out free bursary forms for students from Owo Local Government and after thorough screening of the applicants, 83 students were selected for the bursary award.

The philanthropist has been engaging in different human capital development for the underprivileged through his Foundation from which several women, widows, youths and physically-challeged persons had benefited from.

Below are the Names of the 2019 Beneficiaries

