OWO DIOCESE EXPERIENCING MONUMENTAL TURNAROUND – GOV AKEREDOLU

•Highlights Activities For Diocese 40th Anniversary

•Gov Sanwo-Olu To Unveil Anniversary Logo

Ondo State Governor and Chancellor of the Owo Anglican Diocese, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, CON, has said the Church of Nigeria, Owo Diocese, has continued to experience monumental turnaround in all aspects.

The Governor noted that Evangelism and Anglicanism are progressing in leaps and bounds while new churches are established in the Diocese.

Governor Akeredolu spoke on Tuesday at the Bishop’s Court, Owo, during a Press Conference to highlight activities for the 40th Anniversary of the Church.

The Governor, who is the Chancellor of the Diocese, is the Chairman of the Anniversary committee.

He said the Press Conference is the commencement of the activities lined up for the celebrations, adding that it will be followed by the Unveiling of the 40th Anniversary Logo on December 4, 2022, at 10:00 am at the Cathedral Church of St Andrew’s, Imola, Owo.

According to Governor Akeredolu, the Chairman and Chief Launcher of the occasion is the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to be assisted by the Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, and other eminent personalities in the society.

“On 6th January, 2023, there will be Epiphany and 40th Anniversary. Between 23rd and 25th January, 2023, there will be revival across the Diocese to be followed by Community Service on 28th January, 2023.

“The Commissioning of Evangelists and Lay Pastoral Assistants, Medical Outreach, Sporting Activities will come up between the months of January and February 2023.

“On 1st March, 2023, the 40th Anniversary Holy Communion Service and Unveiling of Diocesan Hall of Fame will take place.

“Other programmes are Choral Competition, Musical Concert, Exchange of Pulpit, Planting of Trees, Dedication of Projects, Episcopal visit to Churches and the Grand Finale: Dinner, Award and Fund Ra