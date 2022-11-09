OWO AGOG AS GOV AKEREDOLU COMMENCES LATE MUM’S BURIAL WITH ‘AJABUE’

The ancient town of Owo in Ondo State was agog on Wednesday as the burial arrangements for late Lady Evangelist Grace Bosede Akeredolu JP, mother of the Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN, CON, commenced with the traditional Ajabue procession round the town.

The traditional procession was led by Governor Akeredolu’s immediate younger brother, Professor Wole Akeredolu, and the last child of the deceased, Mr. Femi Akeredolu.

Decked in uniform Ankara attires, the people of Owo in their hundreds trooped out to join the Ajabue traditional procession which started from the Jacob and Grace family residence in Oke-Ogun, Owo.

The procession, which was held amidst funfair at every junction in Owo, had in attendance the State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Engr. Ade Adetimehin; Chief of Staff, Chief Olugbenga Ale; Special Adviser to the Governor on Union Matters and Special Duties, Mr Dare Aragbaiye; Commissioner for Infrastructure, Lands and Housing, Engr. Raimi Aminu; Commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives, Deaconess Lola Fagbemi; Special Adviser to the Governor on Transport, Tobi Ogunleye and Chairman of the Ondo State Internal Revenue Services, Mr Tolu Adegbie.

Others were Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Strategy and Special Duties, Dr. Doyin Odebowale; Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Security, Alhaji Jimoh Dojumo; Special Assistant to the Governor on Natural Resources, Lawal Fatai Olushina; Deputy Chief of Protocol, Mrs Funke Aruna; Special Assistant to the Governor on Domestic,Toyosi and Chairman of Owo local Government, Mr Samuel Adegbegi.

Also in attendance were former Accountant General of the state, Mr Laolu Akindolire; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Pharmacist Folukemi Aladenola; Permanent Secretary, Teaching Service Commission, Mrs Tolu Adeyemi; Traditional chiefs from Ipele under the auspices of Olupele in Council; APC Candidate for Owo constituency 2, Mrs Morenike Witherspoon; candidate for Akoko South West/South East federal constituency, Asiwaju Gboyega Adefarati; member of the SUBEB board, Mr. Saka Yusuf-Ogunleye; among others.

Speaking after the traditional procession, Prof. Prof. Wole Akeredolu appreciated the people of the town on behalf of the Governor and other siblings.

According to him, the large crowd that participated in the Ajabue dance has clearly shown the love the poeple have for their late mother and the family in general.

“I want to sincerely appreciate Owo poeple for what they have done, for coming out en masse to relate with us, to follow us, to dance with us and to do everything with us concerning our mother,” he said.

Late Lady Evangelist Grace Bosede Akeredolu died on September 15 at the age of 90 years.

The Burial arrangements continue tomorrow with service of songs at St. Matthias Anglican Church, Orogun, Ibadan, and Jacob & Grace Chapel of the All Saints Church, Iddo Eruwa Road, Ibadan by 4pm.

On Friday, November 11, 2022, Commendation Service will be held at St. Anne’s Anglican Church, Molete, Ibadan, by 9am.

It will be followed by Service of Songs at St Andrew’s Cathedral, Imola Street, Owo, by 4pm and later in the evening, the Wake Keep will be held at Jacob & Grace Garden, Opposite Imade College, Oke-Ogun, Owo .

On Saturday, November 12, 2022, the

Burial Service will hold at St Andrew’s Cathedral, Imola Street, Owo, by 10am.

Interment follows immediately after the burial service.

The Reception is at Mydas Hotel and Resort, Ikare Road, Owo.

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

November 9, 2022

📸 Olawale Abolade