Over 3000 PDP Members Defect To APC In Ese – Odo

Earlier today, the camp of People’s Democratic Party PDP in Ese-Odo witnessed significant depletion as their members numbering about 3,000 cross-carpeted to the ruling All Progressives Congress APC.

This defection happened simultaneously in the five (5) wards of Arogbo-Ijaw Kingdom.

The candidate of APC for House of Representatives in Ilaje/Ese-Odo Federal Constituency, Hon. Donald Kimikanboh Ojogo popularly known as DKO, Deputy State Chairman of APC Hon. Agabra Atili, Hon. J.E. Feku and some other notable Chieftains of APC in Ese-Odo LG were on ground to receive the new members into the APC family.

He DKO while welcoming them expressed his gladness at the development.

“You have decided to join the ruling party at a time when the party really appreciates it. We will ensure that you are properly integrated into the party system and structure and we shall enjoy the dividend of democracy together”, he said.

This development has further given the ambition of APC candidate for House of Assembly in Ese-Odo Local Government and House of Representatives Ilaje/Ese-Odo Federal Constituency a boost.

The Deputy State Chairman of APC, Hon Agabra Atili expressed that his joy knows no bounds as this has further affirmed that the people of Ese-Odo particularly the Arogbo-Ijaws are happy with the developmental strides of the administration of Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu SAN.

He assured them that the party has enough room for them and they should relax and enjoy the ride.

The Head, Ondo State Office of the Presidential Amnesty, Samuel Tuwatimi led the scores of defectors from PDP in Arogbo Ward 1.