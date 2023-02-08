Home NewsCommunity News Over 20,000 APC Members Receive Aseyori Packs today
Community News

Over 20,000 APC Members Receive Aseyori Packs today

by ondoevents
by ondoevents 0 comment

...Erekiti, Ijoke, Iju-Odo, Ilutitun Promise Jimoh Ibrahim Votes

 

All Progressives Congress’ candidate for Ondo South senatorial district, Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR, was on Wednesday received by residents of Erekiti, Ijoke, Iju – Odo and Ilutitun wards in their large number.

The billionaire business mogul arrived the communities in fulfilment of his promise to tour all the 66 wards in the district before the February 25, 2023 general elections.

Distributing Aseyori packs to the people of the communities, who turned out in large number, Ibrahim assured the people of ensuring that the Federal Government takes their various challenges, particularly power supply,as a priority.

Some of the community leaders expressed their confidence in the capability of the billionaire business mogul in giving the district a responsible and responsive representation at the Senate.

They assured the proprietor of University of Fortune, Igbotako, Ondo State, of their unflinching support, saying they would vote for him at the poll coming up on February 25, 2023.

Over 20,000 people received the Aseyori packs which were meant to ameliorate the impact of the current economic challenges in the country in their homes.

You Might Also Like

You may also like

OSOPADEC DISBURSES N274 MILLION FOR INDIGENT STUDENTS

Upsurge of COVID-19 in Okitipupa LG…APC set up advocacy group

OKA MONARCH CONGRATULATES AKEREDOLU ON NATIONAL HONOUR.

Ondo Assembly contest: Princess Fayemi declares interest for Ilaje Constituency...

Group endorses Abiola Oshodi for House of Reps

Death of nine teachers; Agagu condoles families

Energy: Akeredolu Rolls Out Transformers To Boost Power Supplies In...

2022 IWD: Hon. Omowunmi Olatunji-Ohwovoriole Bags Award As Brave, Inspirational...

About Us @ Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria (BRECAN)

Ondo South 2023: President Buhari Receives Jimoh Ibrahim In Audience

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.