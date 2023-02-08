Over 20,000 APC Members Receive Aseyori Packs today

...Erekiti, Ijoke, Iju-Odo, Ilutitun Promise Jimoh Ibrahim Votes

All Progressives Congress’ candidate for Ondo South senatorial district, Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR, was on Wednesday received by residents of Erekiti, Ijoke, Iju – Odo and Ilutitun wards in their large number.

The billionaire business mogul arrived the communities in fulfilment of his promise to tour all the 66 wards in the district before the February 25, 2023 general elections.

Distributing Aseyori packs to the people of the communities, who turned out in large number, Ibrahim assured the people of ensuring that the Federal Government takes their various challenges, particularly power supply,as a priority.

Some of the community leaders expressed their confidence in the capability of the billionaire business mogul in giving the district a responsible and responsive representation at the Senate.

They assured the proprietor of University of Fortune, Igbotako, Ondo State, of their unflinching support, saying they would vote for him at the poll coming up on February 25, 2023.

Over 20,000 people received the Aseyori packs which were meant to ameliorate the impact of the current economic challenges in the country in their homes.