Ovation As Jimoh Ibrahim Visits Own Ward

…To Distribute Aseyori Package Across Wards next Month

It was pump and celebration on Thursday when All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in Ondo South for the 2023 general elections, Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim visited his own ward, Igbotako Ward 2 in Okitipupa Local Government Area of the state.

The billionaire business mogul, who visited the last seven wards to round off his ward to ward tour in Okitipupa Local Government Area, was welcomed in a carnival-like reception by people of the community.

The senatorial candidate of the ruling party distributed 300 Aseyori packages to people of Ilutitun Ward 1 in demonstration of his readiness to ameliorate the people’s suffering through proper legislative intervention when elected.

He, however, promised that the packages would be distributed in the 66 wards in the district when he begins his electioneering campaign next month.

“I appreciate your turn-out, there’s no other way to express your love for me than honouring me with your time and this carnival-like reception in my country home.

” The people of Ikoya/ Igbisi Oloto ward, Ilutitun Iju Ondo/Erekiti also trooped out to give me a warm welcome.

“As I have said in different fora, I will give you unprecedented representation where all our challenges in Ondo South senatorial district would be discussed on the floor of the Senate to see how through legislative intervention would be solved.

” Governor Akeredolu will create new local governments based on figure. So, I want you to go out on the election days to vote for our party massively.

“Today, I have distributed 300 Aseyori packages. But by December, next month, I shall distribute the Aseyori package in all the wards when our campaign begins in full.

“I am confident that you will vote for me, and also vote for APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and all APC candidates in Ondo South during the general elections next year.”

In the ward to ward tour, he visited Ikoya/Igbisi Oloto ward, Ilutitun ward 1 and 2 ,3, Iju Odo/Erekiti/ Iju Oke ward and Igbotako ward 1 and 2.