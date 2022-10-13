Our Leadership: No Cracks On The Wall – Jimoh Ibrahim CFR

Billionaire business mogul and the candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Ondo South in 2023 general elections, Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim CFR has dismissed the rumour making the round that there was disagreement among leaders of the party in the district.

There had been rumour that Ibrahim was not supported by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Princess Oladunni Odu and the state Commissioner for Education, Pastor Femi Agagu because he was not their favourite aspirant from outset.

But Dr. Ibrahim has described the rumour as ploy by the enemies of APC who were uncomfortable with his emergence as the party’s candidate in the primary.

According to a statement signed by Ibrahim and made available to newsmen in Akure, the Ondo State capital, on Thursday, the leaders of the party had automatically declared their support for me immediately I emerged winner at the primary.

“I want to state unequivocally that the rumour that I am not being supported by the leaders of our party since my emergence as the candidate of our party, APC, for Ondo South senatorial district in the 2023 polls is a figment of the imagination of enemies of our party.

” They are being threatened by the way our popularity is expanding like a wild fire in the district even when the elections are still coming up next year.

“For the records, I want to state without any ambiguity that our leaders across all the six local governments in Ondo South senatorial district declared their support for me immediately I was declared winner of the primary of our party.

” So, I am seizing this medium to state that there’s no crisis among us in APC and our leaders are fully behind me and other candidates of our party for the 2023 general elections. “