The Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has said the projects being executed in the state are designed to bring succour to the hardships of the people. Arakunrin Akeredolu stated this on Monday in a message to commissioning of the Taju Aderibigbe Avenue, Osunsanmi and Idowu Salami Road Networks, GRA, Owo as part activities marking the first 100 days of his second term in office. The Governor, whose message was delivered by his Special Adviser on Rural and Community Development, Mr. Gabriel Kolawole reiterated his belief in impactful governance.

“We met a huge deficit in infrastructure on assumption of office and decided that these have to be reduced drastically. As we embark on and execute these projects, the peoples life’s are being improved upon as we bring governance closer to them.

These monumental projects scattered across the length and breadth of the state are additions to the positive narration of this government.”

He said political office holders and elected representatives should be held accountable based on their achievements.

“Our projects represent the value of democracy where voters can hold politicians accountable for the promises they made. This government knows the value of quality and this has been our driving force to give the best despite the dwindling resources’

Earlier, the Commissioner for Lands and Infrastructure, Engr. Raimi Aminu had said Aketi was a son Owo people should be proud of having been a worthy ambassador of the city with sterling performance.

” It is on record that Governor Akeredolu was able to accomplish over 90% of the electioneering promises made in the first term, having touched every local government area. He has been following the footsteps of our former Governor, late Chief Adekunle Ajasin.”

The Commissioner charged the people to cooperate with government by paying their land use charge to enable the government have funds to deliver more dividends of democracy.

“You have all demonstrated your implicit faith in Arakunrin with your overwhelming votes last year. And he has promised to pay you back in same measure by working harder this second term to bring you more developmental projects.”

Also, the Olowo of Owo, Oba Gbadegesin Ogunoye said Arakunrin Akeredolu was a man of vision and good intentions, blessed with dependable and capable aides helping him accomplish set goals faster.

According to him, Governor Akeredolu’s love for the people was the motivating factor behind his achievements.

Others who spoke at the event were the Oniyere of Iyere, Oba Adako and the GRA landlord chairman, Mr. Bode Ogunjemiyo.

Community leaders, religious leaders, politicians and various groups as well as residents of the area were on hand to witness the commissioning.

Sunday Ajibola,

Head Media,

Ministry of Infrastructure.