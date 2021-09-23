•Says Erring Herders Will Face Consequences

Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum and Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has declared that the state will make an example of any herder, who dared breach the anti-open grazing law, to show the level of implementation of the law.

Governor Akeredolu, who was fielding questions from newscasters on ARISE TV NEWS @9 on Wednesday, assured that the Southern Governors are implementing the Anti-open grazing law with vigor.

Reacting to the comment made by the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, who posited that the anti-open grazing law was not implementable and also accused the Southern Governors of “politicising” the herders/farmers crisis, Governor Akeredolu said his major interest is protecting the livelihood of his people.

The Governor maintained that the Meyetti-Allah in the sunshine state are already cooperating with the government.

He said the statement made by the Kaduna State Governor was capable of inciting herders who were already cooperating with the government on the alternative means of the animal husbandry.

“We have had one week workshop for Meyetti- Allah and others. Ranching is big. Individuals can have their herds in a particular place and feed them. Here, they are not waiting to be incited. Whoever goes against the law will face the consequences.” Arakunrin Akeredolu said.

Governor Akeredolu disclosed that his administration is working round the clock to involve private public organizations in ranching and provision of feedlot.

He vowed to continue to do what is right in the interest of the people of the state, adding that he was elected to protect and serve the people.

“My own interest is that the livelihood of my people in Ondo state is not destroyed. It is better to haul cattle and bring them here for people to come and buy. The way of life of bringing them here is anachronistic .

“I’m happy he (El-Rufai) is now setting up ranching. I am happy Kastina state is also setting up ranches. We don’t want to destroy the means of livelihood of our people. We are voted to protect the people.”

When asked whether the insistence of the Southern Governors that the South must produce the next President will not further tear the fabric of the nation’s unity, Governor Akeredolu explained that the only way the country can remain United is to have fairness, Equality and Justice.

He stress that since the North will be spending eight years, it is only fair that the power rotation must now come to the South for justice and equality.

“The only way we remain united is that there must be fairness, equality and justice. We are saying if the North has eight years, we must have it in the south.

“When we say south, those of us Governors in the south who met in Asaba are 17. We never mentioned which area in the south. We are not segmenting south. If it goes to the southeast, we will support them.

“We have a right of association. We are discussing matters that affect our interest. We have taken our decision and we have our strategies. Part of our strategies is consultation. We don’t have to tell you.” He stressed.

When asked to clarify his description of the former Lagos State Governor and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as the “Capon” , Governor Akeredolu said what he meant was that Tinubu was ‘Boss of all Bosses’.

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.