The Honourable Commissioner for Natural Resources, Hon. Idowu Otetubi was today received into by the management of the ministry of Natural Resources as the new commissioner.

In his humble manner, a meaningful prayer session was observed with the party faithful, family members and other well-wishers.

In his welcome address, the Honourable Commissioner, appreciated God Almighty for bringing him this far and he was also thankful to Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu SAN for counting him worthy of such appointment, he later promised to move the ministry forward.

Otetubi further appreciated the management of the ministry for their dedication to service and also appeal to them to remain steadfast and committed to the task ahead.

The permanent secretary of ministry of Natural Resources, Mr Tokunbo Ayedokun while introducing other management team members, welcome the new commissioner and also applauded him for his antecedent and pedigree, he promised further that the management will work diligently in achieving a formidable result in respect of the task ahead.

In his handing over statement, the former commissioner for Natural Resources and the current Secretary to the state government of Ondo State, Hon. Temitayo Oluwatuyi (Tukana) appreciated Mr Governor for positioning the Akure sons and daughters in his government in viable places.

He commended the management of his former office and also welcome the new commissioner with the view that he should be ready to face the challenges in the ministry and that he should cooperate with the management in order to achieve a well-deserved success in office.

He wish him a successful tenure in office.