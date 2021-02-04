…As Diverse Women Groups Declare Solidarity

By Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo

The league of Imams and Alfas in Osogbo South Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Osun State on Monday reiterated its support for Honourable Rofiat Oladayo Fasola’s Chairmanship ambition.

This is just as, the All Progressives Congress (APC) women in the council area pledged their unalloyed support for the Chairmanship aspirant.

Fasola, who is the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Gboyega Oyetola on Protocol had earlier stormed the APC ward 2 meeting where she was given a rousing welcome by hundreds of the party faithfuls majority of whom are women.

Led by Women Leader Ward 2, Mrs Musili Abidogun, the women enthusiastically

said they are solidly behind the Chairmanship hopeful.

Also speaking at a different fora, the Public Relations Officer, League of Imams and Alfas, Osogbo and Olorunda Local Government Areas, Imam Saheed Akinwumi said the Muslim community had thrown their weight behind the candidature of Fasola contrary to the insinuations in some quarters.

Akinwumi who dispelled the rumour making the rounds that the Muslim community was not in support of woman leading the council said the ruse was fabricated by the enemies of progress.

The Islamic Scholar who posited that women are indeed important in the society said there was the need for the government to ensure women’s political participation and decision making power is essential to creating a gender equal world.

Quoting copiously from the holy Quran, the PRO league of Imams Alfas said there is no where in the Quran where it was stated that women should not partake in the development of society.

“I am the Public Relation Officer, league of Imams and Alfas in Osogbo and Olorunda Local Government Areas. There is no where we opposed the candidature of our daughter, Rofiat Oladayo Fasola. Women play very critical roles in the development of society.

“We need them because they are indeed important in our society. Women’s political participation and decision-making power is essential to creating a gender equal world.

“We believe that paving the way for women to participate in political, business, and civic arenas is an investment in more equitable, just, and peaceful societies. Women’s voices must not only be present, but heard in the political processes that affect them.

“We are fully in support of her chairmanship ambition. Those peddling around the rumour are enemies of progress and they should desist from doing that, they should fear Allah.”

He therefore, enjoined the Governor to consider women in the distribution of posts especially in the appointment of caretakers at the local government areas