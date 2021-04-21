The Secretary of the Ondo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (OSOPADEC), Dr Victor Koledoye has assured that the coast is clear for the Commission to commence its full operations in the mandate areas.

He said this following the presentation of 16 refurbished Toyota Hilux Vehicles to the management by the Logical Idea Limited on Wednesday 21st April 2021.

Dr. Koledoye who was visibly elated during the historic event, marking the first phase of the delivery of the reconditioned vehicles revealed that the Commission purchased its last set of vehicles about 12 years ago making all its operational vehicles to be grounded.

According to him, this has greatly affected the activities of the Commission, especially in performing its social responsibilities in the oil producing areas of the state, ” which cut across the provision of education and health services, sports and youth development, women empowerment, road construction and infrastructures.”

The Secretary expressed his appreciation to the Governor of the state, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu for his continual support for the commission and the release of fund for the refurbishment of the vehicles.

He equally commended the immediate past chairman of the Commission, Mr Gbenga Edema and his board for their commitment to the exercise.

He promised that the vehicles will be put in good use as the Commission resumes its activities in Ilaje and Ese-Odo local government areas.

While presenting the vehicles to the management of the Commission, the General Manager of the Logical Idea Limited, Mr. Oluwole Okunnuga thanked the management of OSOPADEC for trusting in the capacity of the organization to deliver.

He informed that the government of the state had earlier engaged the organization in carrying out similar refurbishment.The vehicles he said were received around July 2020 and were upgraded advanced models (from 2005 – 2012).

Mr. Okunnuga assured that the delivered vehicles are all in good conditions,” with brand new parts and warranty of one year in case of any technical problem.”

He equally affirmed that the remaining vehicles including 6 Toyota Hilux, 20 saloon cars and 1 Toyota Hiace Bus which are still with the company will be delivered as soon as the required capital is provided.

The immediate past chairman of the commission, Edema who was on a visit to the commission during the presentation exercise appreciated the government of the state for releasing funds for the refurbishment of the moribund vehicles.

He assured that the delivery will boost the activities of the commission and enhance its performance on the field and in the mandate areas.

The event reached its crescendo with the test running of the vehicles by the commission’s secretary to the admiration of the staff of the commission.

Present at the events were Barrister Bayo Ololajulo (Director, Administration and Supplies), Apostle Sola Orisamoluwa (Director, Corporate Business and Investment), Engr. O.S Ogunsemore (Director, Project, Planniong and Development, and Mr. Wale Mafolabomi (Director, Community Welfare)