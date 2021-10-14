The Secretary, Ondo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (OSOPADEC), Dr. Victor Koledoye has lauded the Bemore Empowered Initiative of the Ondo State First Lady, Arabinrin Betty Anyawu-Akeredolu and assured that the Commission will continue to partner with the office to sustain the empowerment initiative.

Dr. Koledoye gave this assurance in his office while hosting Bemore Coordinators who came to appreciate the Management of the Commission for its support towards the successful hosting of the 2021 Bemore Summer Bootcamp.

The Welfare Coordinator of the initiative, Mrs. Tope Daniyan, who presented an appreciation plaque on behalf of the First Lady, appreciated the Secretary and the management of the Commission for the support and contribution the programme has enjoyed over the years. She appealed for additional support so as to impact more on the lives of the students.

In his response, the OSOPADEC Secretary extolled the initiative of Her Excellency which he said has positively impacted on the lives of the participants.

In his words, “the program is impactful; not only because it is an initiative of Her Excellency, but because of the quality of training the students got, as well as the output generated from those who came for the programme. Many parents, (including those of previous beneficiaries) are already making enquiries and lobbying to have their girls participate in the upcoming edition’’.

Dr. Koledoye said the Initiative is a ‘hot cake’ which the Commission is proud to key into. He reiterated that the positive feedbacks the Commission receives from the beneficiaries attests to its impactfulness. This, according to him has therefore mounted pressure on the Commission to increase the number of participants for subsequent editions.

The Bemore Empowered Programme is an initiative of the wife of Ondo State Governor, Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu aimed at providing opportunities for secondary school girls to receive two weeks intensive training in ICT, Solar and other life-building skills.

In company of Mrs. Daniyan was Mr. Bassey Obetan (Technical Director, Bemore Empowered Initiative), while the OSOPADEC team comprised of Mr. Wale Mofolabomi (Director, Community Welfare), Mr. Kayode Ebiseni (DDCW), Mr. Maggi Kimikiyo (ADCW) and Mrs. Kehinde Atimise (ADCW)