The Secretary of the Ondo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (OSOPADEC); Dr. Victor Koledoye has assured that there are better days ahead for members of staff of the Commission.

He stated this during the May edition of the monthly prayer meeting and interactive session held in the Commission’s complex on Tuesday 4th May, 2021.

Dr. Koledoye who was visibly in a jovial mood described the meeting as a ”general staff meeting” which provides an opportunity for more familiarisation, socialisation and relaxation after the prayers.

He commended the staff for their dedication and commitment to the commission and affirmed that the staff all have what it takes to make a difference even before the Commission gets a new Board and substantive Chairman.

He assured that no stone will be left unturned to ensure more visibility and better communication between the management and the members of staff.

Consequently the management will meet with the leadership of the staff union before the week runs out in a bid to consolidate on the harmonious relationship.

When responding to some questions raised by the staff, the Secretary who also doubles as the acting Chairman of the Commission informed that all their agitations including prompt payment of salaries, condition of service, pension scheme etc. all revolve round Autonomy for the Commission. He informed that there is a ray of light in the tunnel as the state governor seems committed to the same goal.

Dr. Koledoye thanked the staff for their birthday wishes which coincided with that of the commission’s labour union chairman Mr. Sola Ademuwagun.