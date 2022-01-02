Ondo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, (OSOPADEC) on Friday disbursed N274 million for scholarship and bursary to indigent students studying in various tertiary institutions across the country.

Speaking during a mini flag-off and presentation of cheques ceremony in the Commission’s Head office, at Oba – Ile, the Secretary, Dr. Victor Koledoye appreciated Mr. Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN for the approval and timely release of funds for onward disbursement to successful applicants.

Koledoye commended the students under the aegis of the National Association of Ilaje Students (NAIS) and the Federation of Ese-odo Local Government Students (FELGOS) for the display of maturity, cooperation and support while agitating for their legitimate rights. He noted that the success recorded in the course of the students’ struggle was through “Persistent Advocacy, Consultation and Intellectual Engagement.”

The OSOPADEC boss gave assurance that the initiative will be sustained and improved upon with availability of funds and the support of government stressing that the Commission will not relent in its commitment to better the lives of the people of the mandate areas through the initiation and implementation of public oriented programmes.

Mr. Wale Mafolabomi, Director, Community Welfare Department in his remarks said the process that culminated into the final selection was hinged on the verification and certification of students by their respective institutions.

Mafolabomi said over N274 million was disbursed to 5,712 students; including 268 postgraduate students, 58 graduates in law school, 3,052 university undergraduates, 1,158 polytechnic students, 348 students in colleges of education and 838 students in health institutions for the 2018/2019 bursary and scholarship scheme.

He requested that students who were not shortlisted should forward their complaints to the Commission through their various chapters’ Presidents with the assurance that all genuine complaints will be treated and redressed.