The chairman of Ondo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, Hon(Barr) Gbenga Edema on behalf of the Board, Management and Staff, wishes to appreciate our “talk – and – do” Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN) for finding time out of his busy schedule to come for the commissioning of the Aboto Water project and the groundbreaking of the Alape Garden City.

We also use this medium to appreciate the deputy governor designate, Hon. Lucky Ayedatiwa, Chief Olusola Oke (SAN), Our Royal Fathers, Spiritual Fathers, Bales, Political associates, Youths and the entire Ilaje community for making the event a memorable one.

Good things will never stop happening in our land.