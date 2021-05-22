OSOPADEC BURSARY AND SCHOLARSHIP SCHEME (2018/2019 ACADEMIC SESSION)

In line with our vowed commitment to supporting the educational pursuits of students in Tertiary Institutions who are indigenes of Ilaje and Ese-Odo Local Government Areas (mandate areas), the Ondo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (OSOPADEC) hereby invites applications from suitably qualified candidates for its 2018/2019 Bursary and Scholarship awards, details of which are as follows:

ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA:

Interested Applicants:

(i) Must be indigenes of either Ilaje or Ese-Odo Local Government Area;

(ii) Must be full-time students of recognized Private or Public Tertiary Institutions within the country as at 2018/2019 Academic Session;

(iii) For scholarship award, applicants must have at least Second Class Upper Division (or its equivalent);

(iv) Postgraduate as well as current students of the Nigerian Law School are also eligible to apply;

(v) Special waiver/consideration will be given to applicants currently undergoing courses of interest to the Commission, which include:

Medicine & Surgery, Physiotherapy, Pharmacy, Ophthalmology, Dentistry, Nursing, Midwifery, Medical Laboratory, Engineering, Fisheries & Aquaculture, Architecture and Quantity Surveying.

(vi) All other courses not listed above will be qualified for bursary award only;

(vii) Part-time/sandwich, Pre-degree, NTI Certificate/Diploma students and others from institution not accredited by relevant government agencies are not qualified;

(viii) No change of Bank details will be entertained after submission of application.

REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS:

Every new application for the OSOPADEC Bursary and Scholarship online registration must be accompanied with the following documents:

(i) One recent Passport Photograph;

(ii) Evidence of Local Government Area of Origin;

(iii) JAMB Admission Letter;

(iv) School fees receipts (2018/2019 Academic Session);

(v) Student Identity Card.

N.B:

Beneficiaries of 2017/2018 edition need not upload the above documents except their passport photographs.

DURATION OF REGISTRATION:

The registration portal is opened on OSOPADEC website: https://bursary.osopadec.org/ for 21days, starting from 23rd May, 2021 to 13th June, 2021.

Signed

Dr. Victor Koledoye

Secretary