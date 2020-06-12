

The Chairman of Ondo state oil producing areas development commission (OSOPADEC), Hon. Gbenga Edema has commiserated with the family of Chief Adewale Omojuwa, whose death was announced by the family recently.

In a statement to this effect made available to the press and signed on behalf of Barr. Edema by Ayo Igbasanmi, PRO OSOPADEC, the incumbent OSOPADEC boss described Late Omojuwa as a colorful politician with legacies so rich that history will never forget him in a hurry.

The statement reads : “the sad reality of your untimely death jolted the commission on the 5th of June when the news reached us. Chief Adewale Omojuwa’s tenure ran from 2003 to 2008 with his appointment first as Board Commissioner, climaxing as chairman of the same board whose tenure was credited with many landmark projects in the areas of OSOPADEC jurisdiction.”

Hon Barr. Edema noted with satisfaction that the era of Chief Omojuwa recorded giant and remarkable development in different facets which included road construction, education, sand filling , electricity, health intervention as well as empowerment and employment. ” The board under Omojuwa gave fillip to educational development as it built new schools and renovated existing ones with priority given to the construction of staff quarters and recruited special OSOPADEC teachers to help shore up manpower needs in rural schools within the intervention area.”

While expressing the condolences of the entire board, Barr. Gbenga Edema prayed God to uphold the family of the late icon, who was the late Adetolugbo of Ugbo kingdom.