The immediate past chairman of the Ondo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (OSOPADEC) Barrister Olugbenga Edema and its Permanent Secretary Dr. Victor Koledoye on Tuesday 20th April 2021 led a team of staff across different departments on an inspection of the Commissions hostel in Adekunle Ajasin Univeristy, Akungba Akoko and courtesy visit to the management of the institution, where the commission assured that its abandoned hostel in the university premises will be completed through public private partnership.

In his welcome address, the vice chancellor of the institution Professor Olugbenga Ige applauded the Commission for the visit describing it as ‘’a right step in the right direction’’ as the building which has been under construction about 15 years ago has already become an abandoned project, forcing the institution’s governing council to formally write the board of OSOPADEC for a proactive step.

Prof. Ige appealed to the Commission to do everything within its capacity to ensure the speedy completion of the project. According to him, the university which had hitherto lacked hostel facilities is making efforts to accommodate majority of the students into the school premises. This he said will make the university become lively and make the students safer. Consequently, the completion of the OSOPADEC hostel will contribute to the achievement of the institution’s vision.

In his response, Barrister Edema informed that a similar visit was made to inspect the facility about 4 years ago with plans to speed up the completion of the project. Unfortunately, the global dwindling economy had a negative effect on the Nigerian revenue and allocation received by state dealt a great blow on the commission’s project.

Edema however assured that with the approval of the state governor, the Commission has concluded plans to partner with the private sector to complete and manage the facility with agreed terms for the benefit of the university, the students and the Commission.

He introduced the Coast Ville Limited as a private organization in partnership with OSOPADEC to manage its hostels in the Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo and Olusegun Agagu University, Okitipupa, while the one in Akungba- Akoko will be completed and managed by the Promo Serve Nigeria Limited.

The team which also included Alhaji Abdullahi Balogun, Engineer Allen Eregha, QS Kunle Balogun, Architect Adebayo Festus, Mr. J.K Awogbami, Mr. O.A Falana amongst others later inspected the 2 stories edifice which accommodates 60 rooms with other facilities.