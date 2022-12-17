OSOORO LAND AGOG AS AKEREDOLU PRESENTS STAFF OF OFFICE TO LUROWA OF IROWA COMMUNITY

The entire Osooro Community in Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State rolled out the drums on Friday to celebrate their new Monarch, the Lurowa of Irowa Community, Oba Matthew Akinfolarin Ijelu, as he received the Staff of Office and Instrument of Appointment from the State Government.

The Occasion played host to traditional rulers, political and opinion leaders, religious leaders, women groups and youths from different parts of the State, particularly the Local Government Area as they expressed their gratitudes to Mr. Governor for recognizing the Chieftaincy Stool of Lurowa of Irowa Community and presenting him the Staff of Office.

The State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu SAN, CON, while presenting the Instrument of Appointment and Staff of Office to the monarch, said his administration holds traditional institutions in high esteem and would always accord them the deserved dignity.

Represented by the Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Olufemi Agagu FNIVS, the Governor tasked the traditional ruler on the importance of peaceful co-existence among his people as well as building synergy with other traditional institutions to fastrack the development of the community.

Chairman of Okitipupa Local Government, Mr. Igbekele Akinrinwa in his welcome address thanked Mr. Governor for recognizing the traditional stool of Lurowa of Irowa, saying their dream of several years has come to reality through his efforts.

He tasked all the sons and daughters of Irowa Community to work in harmony with the traditional ruler to enhance the speedy development of the community.

Responding, the Lurowa of Irowa, Oba Lieutenant Colonel, Matthew Akinfolarin Ijelu (Rtd) said he would forever remain grateful to the State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and would always do his best to ensure that peace reigns permanently in the community.

Oba, Lieutenant Colonel Matthew Akinfolarin Ijelu (Rtd), became the pioneer Lurowa of Irowa Community in Osooro Kingdom, following the recent upgrade and recognition of some Chieftaincy Stools in the State by the administration of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.