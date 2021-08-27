Chairman of the Southwest Governors’ Forum and Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, on Friday accompanied the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, on a condolence visit to the Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, over the death of his father, Dr Emmanuel Adesanya Abiodun.

Governor Akeredolu, in his own remark, congratulated Governor Abiodun on surviving his father.

The Governor said the late retired teacher would be remembered for his good works which he said helped in transforming the society.