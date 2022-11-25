Oshodi Seyi Paul, Art Impresario, presents Jimoh Ibrahim portrait

……rouses mass support for Jimoh Ibrahim’s Senatorial Ambition.

Managing Director, Chief Executive Officer, Oshodi Art Gallery, who doubles as the convener of Ondo Art and Cultural festival, has presented Dr Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR, senatorial candidate , Ondo South , an expensive Art Portrait of the billionaire business mogul.

Dr Oshodi whose Art works have pronounced him as a legend in the field , said the Portrait was presented from the Gallery on behalf of Society of Nigerian Artists to Dr Jimoh Ibrahim, the founder of The University Of Fortune, Igbotako in recognition of his Developmental agenda for Ondo South.

Oshodi said the body he represents are looking towards collaborating with the billionaire business mogul in the area of effecting wealth creation in the Southern Senatorial District of Ondo State, noting that Jimoh Ibrahim has a wealth creation vision for Ondo South which his altruistic in all respects, a vision which tallies with the idea supported by the Society of Nigerian Artists.

” We want to promote the wealth making potentials in the Southern Senatorial District and we are positive about the success narratives being projected by Dr Jimoh Ibrahim, while having the Courage of their conviction of his awaiting outstanding success in the forthcoming general elections.

” He is coming in as a senator now and he needs the support of all the people who mean well for Ondo South because Ibrahim has the wealth of experience , the link and leverage he needed to take Ondo South out of the doldrums. Ondo South is the only District in Ondo State that is lagging behind in terms of infrastructure, in terms of social and basic amenities; so, having someone of the achievement template of Jimoh Ibrahim represent the district will help the entire area smart out of the wanton underdeveloped that had become the lot of the zone for the past decade and more.

‘ Ibrahim, we are convinced, has great plans for artisans and if the artisans stand the chance of further empowerment through Jimoh Ibrahim’s philanthropy, then we are solidly behind his political ambition. Our rank and file are of the opinion that Ibrahim does not belong to the class of the all Comer politicians whose ambition starts and end with their desire for self aggrandizemennt , who seek political offices for their selfish interest, ” Dr Oshodi enthused .

He further said they are in terms with the professionals in the arts field , assuring Dr Jimoh Ibrahim of their overwhelming support for his victory at the Senatorial poll.

In his response, The billionaire business mogul, Dr Jimoh Ibrahim thanked Oshodi and his team for buying into the desire to lift Ondo South out of the doldrums and for banking on his senatorial ambition which the Artists have seen as the the only means of preferring the much needed solution to the barrage of ecological, economical and infrastructural challenges confronting Ondo South Senatorial district .

Dr. Ibrahim assured that God willing, his active involvement in the forthcoming 1oth Senate shall bode positive indices of growth for Ondo South Senatorial district.