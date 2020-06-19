Ondo state government has refuted reports of jubilations in the state over the appellate court’s judgment which affirmed the suspension of the embattled APC National Chairman , Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

While addressing journalists in Akure, the state commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo described the online publication in one of the National dailies as blatant lie and aimed at creating crisis between Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and the leadership of the APC.

Meanwhile,Mr Ojogo urged the public to disregard the publication noting that there was no jubilation in any part of the state over the judgement.

The Commissioner maintained that Governor Akeredolu holds the APC National Working Committee, NWC in high esteem and would not do anything to disrespect or ridicule the members.