Ore Stands Still For Jimoh Ibrahim

,,,As Residents Receive Aseyori Welfare Packs

It was celebration galore as All Progressives Congress candidate for Ondo South senatorial district, Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR arrived the town with his Aseyori palliatives on Saturday.

The expectant residents of the business potpourri went en masse to welcome the billionaire business mogul who has promised to attend to all the varying challenges of the communities in the 66-ward senatorial district through legislative intervention at the Senate.

Ibrahim has touring the 66 wards in the district to interface with the people once again before the general elections next Saturday.

He has been distributing Aseyori packages to the residents of each Ward he visited to ameliorate the impact of the economic crunch.

The APC candidate has been canvassing votes for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, himself and other candidates of APC immediately Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) lifted ban on electioneering campaign.

Converged at Caring Heart Mega School, Ore in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State, the residents appreciated Ibrahim for his care for them and being able to identify their individual and common challenges.

They, therefore, assured him of the support during the poll, saying they would troop out and vote for him, Tinubu and other APC candidates en masse.

Addressing the mammoth crowd, Dr. Ibrahim said: “I know the shoe pinches you and as I have told you before, I will as a matter of urgency, attend to the collective challenge of power problem through legislative intervention, making the Federal Government treat it as a capital project that needs immediate attention.

“I am promising you today that I will come back to you on a Thank-You visit. It is important and compulsory to express my gratitude to you for your support and for casting your vote for me to be your Senator.”