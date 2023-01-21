Ore residents deserve better treatment – Jimoh Ibrahim

Ifesowapo Amuludun Elders and Youth Forum, Ore electrified Odigbo Local Government today, Saturday, 21st January, 2023 as the association which is made up of non indigenes of diverse tribes in Nigeria, gathered guests and well wishers for their annual Youth anniversary, conferment of Grand Patron and Matron as well the swearing -in of the new executives of the female organ of the association, Ifesowapo Women Forum.

The Chairman of the event, billionaire business mogul and All Progressive Congress Senatorial Candidate for Ondo South, Dr Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR, congratulated members for putting up such a high class anniversary, noting that for them to sustain the tempo, it alludes to a strong sense of cohesion among them.

Dr Ibrahim advised members of Ifesowapo Amuludun Elders and Youth Forum not to see themselves as strangers in their land of residence, stressing that no community grows without the collective input of people who live in the town, who may not be people of the town’ s origin, yet contribute massively to the economic advancement of the community.

He said Ore in Odigbo local government is heavily populated by non indigenes yet their economic collaboration and input have continued to form a huge bulk of the areas economic mainstay.

“Let me state categorically that the people of Odigbo local government deserve better treatment. The headquarters of Odigbo local government, Ore is the major industrial hub of Ondo south, even Ondo state. Ore plays significant economic role as the linking route between the West and the East en route the Lagos axis and there is no doubt about the fact that the success story of Ore town as a commercial city will be impossible without the commendable input of the residents, whose majority are the non indigenes.

” In Odigbo local government, the ward 10 at Ore alone has about 38000 voters and that is a lump some by the analysis of Data analytics. You will agree with me that ward 10 Ore alone has a significant voting strength than other wards. Therefore, these voters are our own people, no matter what tribe or what community outside Odigbo that they have come from.

” For such huge population of residents , they deserve better treatment at all times, ” Dr Ibrahim added.

In his usual display of natural philanthropy, Dr Ibrahim supported the association with a mouth watering donation even as he promised them another tranche of a huger donation immediately after the February elections, when he would emerge as the Senator elect of Ondo south District.

Earlier, the chairman of the association, Coach Abimbola Oladimeji appreciated the Arabs of Ikaleland , Dr Jimoh Ibrahim and his campaign team for honoring their invitation.

Abimbola said Dr Ibrahim is a figure in Nigeria with high esteem , charging Dr Ibrahim to extend his kind gesture to Ore by citing the annex of his university, The University of Osun in Ore as he claims doing such will provide jobs for the people of Ore, particularly the youths and it will equally make Ore to at least have an educational facility , which invariably will instill the youths interest in wanting to go to school and become certificated.

Ondo State Deputy Governor, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa in his own remarks, while congratulating the association for hosting a befitting anniversary, appealed to the good people of Odigbo to continue to give APC massive votes as they have always done in previous elections, saying Odigbo is an area the progressives in Ondo state have always banked on for good vote harvests.

Among the dignitaries at the event were Ondo state Deputy Governor, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon Amidu Takuro, Standard-bearer of All Progressives Congress (APC) Ondo South Senatorial District, Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR, and candidate Ileoluji/Okeigbo and Odigbo Federal Constituency, Hon Festus Adefiranye, APC Chieftain, Chief Olusola Oke SAN, Chairman, Odigbo Local Government, Mrs Margaret Akinsuroju, Ayodele, DG Jimoh Ibrahim Campaign Council and others.