Ore agog for Jimoh Ibrahim ahead of February 25th general elections

……over 40,000 APC members get Aseyori welfare packs

The people of Ore in Odigbo Local government area have never had it this warm , beneficial and exciting; the Ondo South Senatorial Candidate of All Progressives Congress, Dr Jimoh Ibrahim literally flung open and wide the door of his heartfelt philanthropy as lorry loads of trucks containing the Aseyori welfare packs, the food items and cloth distribution scheme of the APC Juggernaut, which not less than 40,000 APC members and supporters benefitted from, arrived Ore township.

It will be recalled that the tour of the 66 wards making up Ondo South Senatorial district embarked on by Dr Jimoh Ibrahim and his campaign team is in continuation of the second phase of the “meet your Senatorial Candidate”rally across the wards.

The Ore rally which started on Saturday, February 18th was spiced up with the presence of the State Chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC in Ondo State , Engr. Ade Adetimehin who alongside Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim excitedly engaged in victory dance ahead of the February 25th general elections.

The venue of the Ore rally both on Saturday, the 18th and Sunday, 19th of February was overwhelming as the road walk for Jimoh Ibrahim had APC loyalists from all the nooks and crannies of the commercial hub file out in commendable attendance.

On Sunday, the Honourable Commissioner of Finance, Wale Akinterinwa spiced up the Ore rally with his distinguished presence.

Packs of the Aseyori welfare benefits were handed out to each one of the thousands of APC members at the rally as the attendees collected the gifts with smiles of appreciation as they reiterated that such kind and thoughtful gesture has never been seen as the lot of the masses of the people of Ondo South until the advent of Dr Jimoh Ibrahim, who bestrode the Ondo South Political space like a colossus, showing sympathy and identifying with the ordinary people of the Senatorial Constituency.

Earlier on Saturday, the state Chairman of APC, Egnr. Ade Adetimehin assured the people of Ondo South that every of the electoral promise made by Dr Jimoh Ibrahim will be effected to the letter, telling them that except for the few who are ignorant of the incoming vote Tsunami that will consume the opposition in Nigeria and across Ondo State, it is clear that APC has put forward its best hands in the coming elections and as far as Ondo South is concerned, nobody can square up to Jimoh Ibrahim. He charged the electorate to vote for Ibrahim and make sure their votes count.

Dr. Ibrahim, while addressing party supporters during the Sunday rally charged voters to vote right by voting him as their candidates, stressing that he will make them smile and make life comfortable for them with his legislative policies that will be pro- Ondo South.