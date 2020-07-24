Your Excellency,

Congratulations on your victory and the successful Primary Elections held in Ondo State as well as for running such a dynamic, inspiring and all inclusive campaign.

We are delighted you have been elected the Governorship flag bearer of the party, representing all of APC mandate with rich manifesto for our Sunshine State,which we believe will finally give you the opportunity to educate the electorate, of the prevailing reasons to elect you as governor for the second term in the coming election of 10th October 2020,to enable you complete the laudable projects commenced in your first term with so much passion and strong leadership.

Mr Governor sir, it may interest you to know that, 10th of October which is the election day in Ondo State is World Mental Health Day. We, Carry My Cross Organisation & Mercy For Life Foundation,being NGOS that have been supporting the mentally challenged in Nigeria and in Ondo state particularly ,take this very day seriously.This is because of undeniable fact that the organisations have been celebrating World Mental Health Day in partnership with Neuro Psychiatric Hospital, Akure since 2014.We intend to do the same in grand style this year, 10th October 2020.

Sir, it is our conviction that your name will continue to be on the positive side of Ondo State’s history, if you would kindly seize this opportunity to prioritise the need to move the mentally challenged living on the streets of Ondo State to the Neuro-physciatric Hospital, especially at this monumental time of Coronavirus crisis to prevent them from contracting the virus and infecting others as they do not have the capacity of understanding the need for wearing masks and keeping minimum protection distance etc against Covid-19.

Your Excellency, we are very pleased with the healthcare plan in your campaign manifesto, but we urge you to please prioritise Mental Healthcare, due to the prevalent challenges caused to the families and the State.We would also be highly expectant of you to ensure Ondo state leads in Mental healthcare.

Similarly, being a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, the electorate and the mentally challenged whom we represent are expecting you to sensitise us. As such,we wish to know more on what you have been doing to ensure the quick passage of the Mental Health Bill under public hearing. We welcome the development of this bill which is much needed after decades of neglect of mental health in Nigeria. There is also the need for clear legal guidance to support efforts to reform the mental health care of people in Nigeria. Therefore, we hereby request your understanding of the urgency of the Passage of the Mental Health Bill into Law. Moreover,There is the urgent need for prioritisation and proactive measures from the relevant Senate Committee, Agencies, and Authorities on the Mental Health Bill. This would trigger visible progress, clear cut engagement, unbroken commitment, visible actions from the relevant authorities that will necessitate the passage of this Mental Health Bill into law.Consequently,it will enable Nigeria to fall in line with the World Health Organisation (WHO)’s Mental Health Action Plan 2013-2020. (Attached)

We are convinced that the passage of this Bill will not only support the service delivery of mental health, for people struggling with mental illness it will also provide a National Framework and a National Health Policy as in other countries of the world. The Bill when passed will also structurally support and care for the population of Nigerians who are vulnerable to mental illnesses as direct or indirect impact of Covid-19, or as caregivers protecting the mental health victims and the health practitioners.

We would like to emphasise and appeal for the inclusion of mental healthcare in your manifesto and campaign strategy, as this would demonstrate great concerns for the under privileged and prove your sensitivity to the pains and plight of the families of the mentally challenged living on the streets in Ondo state.

NO HEALTH WITHOUT MENTAL HEALTH.

Your Excellency Sir,this is part of our take on how to enrich your campaign and move Ondo State forward.

We look forward to hearing from you .

Congratulations! Once more

Yours Faithfully,

Mental Health Advocate: Rotimi Elijah Ogunsanmi, LLB, LLM