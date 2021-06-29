The Jagunmolu of Ikaleland and Ojagbulegun from the source, Prince Dr. Gen. Olu Bajowa, OFR, has paid a special visit to the palace of ‘Arole Oodua’, the Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Eniitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II.

Gen. Bajowa, who arrived the threshold of the milestone age of 80 in December last year and celebrated it with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols, invited distinguished and prominent Nigerians to the event.

Among the personalities are former President Olusegun Obasanjo, the Osemawe of Ondo, Oba Victor Kiladejo, the Ooni of Ife, who graced the occasion with his physical presence alongside a high powered delegation from Ile Ife.

It would be recalled that Ooni Ogunwusi and Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, among other guests, were specially conducted round the Awawa FM Radio House, Ayeka, which was commissioned by the governor in commemoration of the 80th birthday of Gen. Bajowa, chairman of the radio station.

In his bid to specially appreciate the first-class Royal Father for sparing time to attend his 80th birthday celebration, in spite of his tight schedule, the retired Army General, with his wife, the Regent of Ayeka, HRH. Princess. Barr. Oluyemi Bajowa, and other prominent Chiefs paid a thank-you visit to Ooni Ogunwusi.

On their arrival at the palace of the Ooni of Ife amid a rousing welcome accorded them by the white cap chiefs, the General was honoured for his presence in the House of Oduduwa.

The august visitors from Ikaleland, Ondo State, were conducted round the rich museum of Ooni’s palace by a curator who narrated to Gen. Bajowa and his entourage the historically in-depth antecedent of Ile Ife and portraits of the 50 past Oonis and that of Ooni Ogunwusi, the 51st Ooni of the source.

At about noon time, Ooni Adeyeye Ogunwusi, in his characteristic majestic candour, played host to Gen. Olu Bajowa and his entourage.

Gen. Bajowa in his speech said Ooni Ogunwusi made his day by honoring his 80th birthday invite, stressing that regardless of the busy palace schedule, he did not just attend the commissioning of his Radio Station, Awawa 94.1 FM, Ode Ayeka, but also attended the church programme and his birthday reception which held in his country home, Igbotako.

Gen. Bajowa noted that Ooni Ogunwusi has earned his respect and not only him but all well meaning Nigerians are impressed by the finesse he has brought to the throne of Oodua, a Paramount and significant stool among the African race.

In his response, the Ooni of Ife, Arole Oodua, Oba Adeyeye Eniitan, smiling with noble appeal, thanked profusely Gen. Olu Bajowa for the visit.

He said the Jagunmolu of Ikaleland is an “Omo Yoruba atata” ( a quintessential well bred Yoruba) and a pride of the Yoruba race who spent the better part of his years defending the indivisibility of Nigeria.

Ooni Ogunwusi noted that when dignitaries like Gen. Bajowa sends an invite to come and celebrate them, to him, it is a worthy cause and he finds pleasure in celebrating worthy causes and personages like Gen. Bajowa.

The Ooni of Ife specifically appreciated Gen. Bajowa’s wife, the Regent of Ayeka, HRH. Barr. Oluyemi Bajowa, for taking good care of Gen. Bajowa.

”The Regent of Ayeka, I want to thank you specially for taking a good care of our General. I can see he is glowing and looking very fit and cute even at eighty. It shows you have been really taking care of him. We are grateful and God will continue to keep the two of you.

”Gen. Bajowa is a great Nigerian and a hero of the Nigerian project. No doubt, he is a household name in Nigeria and we pray for more years for him in good health,” Ooni Adeyeye Ogunwusi enthused.

The Regent of Ayeka, HRH Oluyemi Bajowa presented mementoes of Gen. Olu Bajowa’s 80th birthday celebration and that of the commissioning of Awawa 94.1 FM Ayeka to the Ooni of Ife.

Gen. Bajowa had also paid similar thank-you visit to former President Olusegun Obasanjo and the Osemawe of Ondo, Oba Victor Kiladejo in appreciation of their presence at the birthday celebrations.

On the entourage of Gen. Olu Bajowa are Regent Oluyemi Bajowa, the Regent of Ayeka Kingdom, Prince Babatunde Ayeyowa, the Liha of Ayeka, Prince, Prince Barr. Adeolu Ayelomi, the Petu of Ayeka, Prince Bode Bajowa, the Osuma of Osooro Kingdom, Mr Adewale Omotayo Idowu and others.