The Imperial Majesty, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Oguwusi has been described as pivot and advocate of Yoruba unity.

This was contained in a congratulatory message by Dr. Abiola Oshodi to the monarch on his 47th birthday anniversary coming up on October 17, 2021..

The Ondo State-born medical practitioner based in Canada commended the efforts of the Ooni of Ife in uniting all Yoruba kingdoms.

The psychiatrist, who’s also a lecturer at University of Saskatoon, Canada, said the familiarization tour of the monarch to virtually all Yoruba kingdoms in all the six states of Southwest immediately after his enthronement has repositioned the Yoruba.

The Managing Director/ CEO of Triple A and T Integrated Farms, appreciated the role played by the Ooni of Ife whenever there’s any critical issue in the Southwest, saying the monarch was a rare gift divinely bestowed on the people.

Congratulating the traditional rulers, Dr. Oshodi called for support from Yoruba both in the country and in the diaspora to support the monarch in making the Yoruba Kingdoms stronger.

The statement reads in parts: “I am happy to be associated with His Imperial Majesty, the Ooni of Ife on his 47th birthday anniversary.

He’s a quintessential leader who took the bull by the horn immediately he was coronated.

“The monarch moved round virtually all the states in the Southwest to meet with the traditional rulers with a view to fostering unity among the people.”

“I remember he visited the palace of Awujale of Ijebu-Ode, the Alaafin of Oyo and some other monachs to foster unity among all the Yoruba.”

“I would like to ask all Yoruba in the country to rally round the traditional ruler in strive to ensure the unity of all Yoruba kingdoms.”