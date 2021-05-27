The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, has commended National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) for the various projects and initiatives the Agency has carried out to boost Nigeria’s Digital Economy.

The Yorubaland Monarch made the commendation yesterday when he received director general of NITDA, Mallam Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, CCIE, in Abuja.

Oba Adeyeye expressed his satisfaction on the approach NITDA is using in engaging Nigerians, particularly in the area of Information Technology.

He said, “I have been following the activities of NITDA over the years, and all I can say is, I am very happy and satisfied with all that you are doing.

“I must also commend the Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami), who under his watch, the Ministry and also the Agencies he supervises are doing wonderfully to move this country forward especially in regard to digital economy,” he said.

The Monarch further charged NITDA to do more in the areas of youth development, adding that Nigerians youth are the backbone of the country’s growth.

“As someone who is passionate about youth development, I will love to see NITDA doing more in regard to youth empowerment. There is need for Agency to expand its initiatives across other regions, especially North, so that the youth can catch up with their counterpart in other regions of the country,” the Monarch said.

On his part, the DG NITDA thanked Oba Adeyeye for the words of encouragement and assured him the Agency’s commitment in ensuring that it discharges its duties by providing Nigerians with basic digital skills through capacity building training.

Abdullahi explained to the Monarch that Digital Innovation and Entrepreneurship and Promotion of Indigenous Contents are one of the Agency’s strategic pillars basically involves the maximum empowerment of youth and use of local innovators to come up with indigenous content that will bring digital solutions for the nation.

The DG further apprised Oba Adeyeye that NITDA has been coming up with digital innovation solutions through various innovation challenges across the country.

He also assured him that NITDA will continue to come up with developmental initiatives that will better the lives of Nigerians especially in the areas of emerging technologies.