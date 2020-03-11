Ooni hosts US Consular General, says Nigeria has a lot to offer the world

The Arole Oduduwa & Ooni of Ife, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II on Tuesday said that Nigeria as a country of talented and professional youths has a lot to offer the entire world.

Ooni Ogunwusi who is the co-chairman of the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria(NCTRN) said this when Consular General of the United States of America, Mrs. Claire Pierangelo visited him at his Ile-Oodua palace in Ile-Ife believed to be the traditional headquarters of Yoruba race.

“Aside from being the most populous black country in the world, Nigeria has a very large population of productive youths. We need to form an alliance towards maximizing the potentials of these young able individuals.

“The United States have no reason to nurse negative feelings against Nigeria and Nigerians. Recently, an objective survey conducted an aired on CNN attests to the fact that our people are the most educated class of immigrants in the United States of America.

“When it comes to professionalism, our people are there as they go about their normal legal businesses within the ambit of the law, these positive aspects should be focused upon by the US government.

“On the average, every family in the US of Nigerian origin have a minimum second degree in the United States of America and bulk of them come from Yoruba land and Nigeria as a whole. We are one Nigeria.

“In my capacity as a royal father, I have several projects and programs ongoing for youth development and capacity building especially in areas of; Agriculture, ICT, Tourism and sports among others.

“I will like to seek the support and collaboration of the US government in this service to humanity as we strive to enhance youth development towards nation building.” The Ooni noted.

Earlier in her speech, the Consular General thanked the Ooni for a warm welcome described the Yoruba people as unique individuals, especially in the areas of culture, language and interactions.

“Your Majesty, I am happy to meet you and to also learn about your great strides hugely contributing to development of this country through the youths. I know that you are passionate about empowering youths, and certainly in Nigeria this is the thing that needs to be pursued and we are proud that you have set the pace. You are indeed a great African monarch ” Mrs. Pierangelo noted.

Also speaking, Dr. Ayobami Oyedare, Director of the Ooni Global Outreach in London mentioned several initiatives of the monarch towards youth development and capacity building.

“Since his enthronement in December 2015, Kabiyesi has done a lot for the Nigerian youths and he is still doing many others especially in the areas of ICT, Agriculture, Tourism and co which I know will interest the American government. I wish to call on the US government to support him in order to enhance the good works of our father.” Dr. Ayobami noted.