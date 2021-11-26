The Arole Oduduwa & Ooni of Ife, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II, was on Sunday honoured with Doctor of Letters, Honoris Causa, by the Afe Babalola University Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD).

The honour was part of the programmes lined up in commemoration of the institution’s 12 years of establishment and 9th Convocation Ceremony.

According to the institution, Ooni Ogunwusi who is the Chancellor of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, was so considered because of his immeasurable contribution to the development of education in Nigeria, particularly through ABUAD.

In his acceptance speech, the Ooni lauded the University, especially it’s proprietor, Aare Afe Babalola who is a law luminary, calling on the institutionalization of the founder’s lofty dreams and ideologies towards the advancement of education in Nigeria and Africa.

“We can have like an institute for the Afe Babalola Theories, for our children and the generation yet unborn to learn about this icon like we were taught about Isaac Newton and other scholars of the western world.” Ooni advised.

Earlier in his welcome address, Aare Afe Babalola thanked the Ooni for his continuous support for the institution, especially the recent partnership in medical research which led to the production and distribution of some NAFDAC-approved drugs.

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, Ewo of Ado-Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adeyemo Adejugbe and the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, equally got honourary degrees at the event that was attended by top dignitaries including the Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi and former Governor of Ondo State, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko among others.