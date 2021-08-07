Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, felicitates the Honorable Minister of Labour, Productivity and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, on his 69th birth anniversary.

Governor Akeredolu salutes Ngige’s uncommon resilience and commitment to national cause and service of the nation.

The Governor notes that Ngige, having served as Governor of Anambra State, a Senator and now the current minister of the Federal Republic, has served the country meritoriously.

While describing Ngige’s passion to service as admirable, Governor Akeredolu says his professional experiences and outstanding services to humanity has become an asset to the President Buhari led administration.

“Onwa as I fondly call him is an unpretentious man. He’s blunt and unapologetic. A man of the people, Ngige’s simplicity has made his assignment as Ombusman between government, employers and labour generally very easy.

“ At this time when so much is expected from the government, particularly from the labour community, I like to salute Onwa’s dedication and interventions in labour matters; it has ensured relative peace and progress in labour Sector generally and in particular, instilled sanity and stability in the sector.

“I wish my good brother and friend, a symbol of detribalized Nigerian, a very happy birthday filled with blessings and happiness. Congratulations, Onwa.

Signed:

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

August 7, 2021.