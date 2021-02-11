ONGOING MEMBERSHIP REGISTRATION/REVALIDATION ‘II LAY SOLID FOUNDATION FOR APC’- GOV. AKEREDOLU

•Says Buni Has Taken The Right Decision

•Enthusiasm In Ondo Encouraging-Senator Shuaibu

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has said the ongoing membership registration and revalidation of the All Progressives Congress (APC) will further lay a solid foundation for the party in the country.

Governor Akeredolu who urged all stakeholders within the party to ensure that the exercise is successful noted that the Mai Mala Buni led caretaker committee of the party has taken the right decision that will further strengthen the party.

The Governor spoke in his office on Wednesday evening while receiving members of the APC registration monitoring team in the Southwest led by the chairman, Senator Lawal Shuaibu.

Arakunrin Akeredolu noted that people can not sit at home and assume their membership of the APC without valid registration, adding that the massive turnout witnessed since the beginning of the registration and revalidation exercise has proven its acceptability to the members of the party.

He said: “I thank you for your commendation for our state. I have said so before, Ondo State is an APC State and it will be for a long time. All you need to win the heart of the people is for them to see the dividends of good governance.

“I was confident that our performance will hand us victory in the last elections. Infrastructure, roads, schools, hospital, I knew they will vote for us. The people of Ondo state have shown that they love APC and we will ensure that their interest in APC is improved. The people are in love with APC.”

Earlier, the former Deputy National Chairman (North ) APC, Senator Lawal Shuaibu who is the chairman of the APC Registration/ Revalidation monitoring team in the Southwest, commended the conduct of the exercise in the state while hailing the turnout of the people for the exercise.

He said:” We have come to your state to monitor the activities of your state registration committee. The essence is to ensure that things are going on smoothly and to enlighten people. In Ondo State, we found no challenge, the process has been going on smoothly.

“The only challenge is shortage of forms. I have asked them not to turn people back, I have asked them to continue to register them in the register. As soon as the forms are available it will be easier to get them back to come and fill the form.

“We will try our best to ensure that all prospective members are satisfied. The most important thing is to get their names on the membership register. From the brief I got, I was happy that I have to show gratitude. The committee has been very comfortable in Ondo state

“I want to very sincerely thank our able chairman. He’s a consummate party man. He’s proven his worth by what I heard from the Committee members. There are no challenges but just to thank you.”

Shaibu also commended the Governor for providing the lead in the building of a befitting secretariat for the party in the state.

“Ondo State is the only state that’s working towards the building of its secretariat. This is laying a very strong foundation in the state. It has never happened anywhere. “ he submitted.

📸 Blessed Michael